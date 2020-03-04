Warm, sweaty weather predicted for autumn months

The lack of rain is seeing the normally vibrant green of the Northern Rivers turn to a dusty brown.

THE Far North Coast looks set to remain warm and sweaty, with the outlook for autumn showing both daytime and overnight temperatures are likely to be above average.

We can also expect widespread rainfall this week across much of inland NSW.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Dr Andrew Watkins said many areas were showing no strong push towards wetter or drier than average conditions in the coming months.

He said things would stay quite warm for NSW across night time and day time temperatures, but in general a warmer than average outlook for autumn was likely.

“The low likelihood of widespread above or below average rainfall is largely due to our significant climate drivers – such as El Niño–Southern Oscillation or the Indian Ocean Dipole ‒ being neutral,” he said.

“We’re not expecting these neutral patterns to change over the season.

“We are looking at above average rainfall in March to start off with autumn but then easing back towards more neutral patters over the remaining months of the season.”

Dr Watkins said it was also important that people understood autumn was historically a time of year when our main climate drivers can change from one state to another.

“Typically, in autumn our main climate drivers are resetting, which means they’re exerting less influence on our weather patterns,” he said.

“This means we can expect our weather over the coming month or two to be driven by more local conditions, and that makes the seven-day forecast an important tool for assessing upcoming rainfall.

“All international models analysed by the Bureau are currently showing our climate drivers in the Pacific or Indian Ocean remaining neutral in the coming months.

“By winter, we will have an even clearer indication if this will change, and hence what the weather will look like for the rest of 2020.”