WANTED: Six Northern Rivers faces on warrants of arrest

Alina Rylko
| 18th Jun 2017 8:00 AM Updated: 3:25 PM
Rosanne Grace Dunbar. Credit: NSW Police.
Rosanne Grace Dunbar. Credit: NSW Police.

POLICE have this week released a number of mugshots of people known to frequent the Northern Rivers area and wanted on warrants of arrest.

Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Tuesday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance.

UPDATE: Public help leads to arrest of accused Byron Bay rapist

If you can recognise any of these women and men, and assist the police in locating them, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

All calls are confidential.

1. Joseph Walker. Known to frequent Goonellabah and Coraki.

Joseph Walker. Credit: NSW Police.
Joseph Walker. Credit: NSW Police.

2. Thomas Whitton. Known to frequent Casino, Lismore and Moree.

Thomas Whitton. Credit: NSW Police.
Thomas Whitton. Credit: NSW Police.

3.  Rosanne Grace Dunbar, 34, has three outstanding warrants. Frequents Goonellabah and Murwillumbah.

Rosanne Grace Dunbar. Credit: NSW Police.
Rosanne Grace Dunbar. Credit: NSW Police.

4. Sarah Lindsay. Frequents Kyogle, Lismore and Casino.

Sarah Lindsay. Credit: NSW Police.
Sarah Lindsay. Credit: NSW Police.

5. Logan Snow. Known to frequent Goonellabah, Lismore and Byron Bay.

Logan Snow. Credit: NSW Police
Logan Snow. Credit: NSW Police

 

6. Alan O'Brien. Known to frequent Goonellabah, Lismore and Woodburn.

Alan O'Brien. Credit: NSW Police.
Alan O'Brien. Credit: NSW Police.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  arrest nsw police warrants

