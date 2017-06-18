WANTED: Six Northern Rivers faces on warrants of arrest

POLICE have this week released a number of mugshots of people known to frequent the Northern Rivers area and wanted on warrants of arrest.
Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Tuesday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance.
If you can recognise any of these women and men, and assist the police in locating them, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All calls are confidential.
1. Joseph Walker. Known to frequent Goonellabah and Coraki.
2. Thomas Whitton. Known to frequent Casino, Lismore and Moree.
3. Rosanne Grace Dunbar, 34, has three outstanding warrants. Frequents Goonellabah and Murwillumbah.
4. Sarah Lindsay. Frequents Kyogle, Lismore and Casino.
5. Logan Snow. Known to frequent Goonellabah, Lismore and Byron Bay.
6. Alan O'Brien. Known to frequent Goonellabah, Lismore and Woodburn.
