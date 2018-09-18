WANTED: Man believed to be involved in robbery, car thefts

POLICE APPEAL: Bundaberg police are calling for assistance to help find this man who may be able to help them after a crime spree at the weekend.

DETECTIVES investigating multiple robbery incidents in Bundaberg have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The 28-year-old man is alleged to have entered a Tallon St address on September 16 around 4.05pm and stole a white Ford Territory.

It will further be alleged he threatened a man walking on Water St with a handgun demanding his wallet and phone.

The man is also believed to have been involved in a number of robbery incidents across Cavalos, Welcome Creek and Gooburrum and Bundaberg South area where vehicles including utilities, trucks, quad bikes have been stolen.

Detectives would like to speak with the man in relation to two dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle evade police and burglary incidents.

A 29-year-old Kalkie man has since been charged over the alleged incident on September 16.

Officers are asking the public not to approach the man but to contact police immediately.