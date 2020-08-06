Want to work above a historic pub? Here’s your chance

Hotel Brunswick has unveiled new office spaces in the rooms which were, until February, accommodation rooms at the historic pub.

IF THE work-from-home life during the COVID-19 pandemic has made you long for a different workspace, it's now a legitimate course of action to work from a pub.

The former accommodation rooms at the historic Hotel Brunswick have been transformed into offices which are now available to be leased.

Hotel Brunswick general manager Kyle Douglas said to continue with the accommodation, they would have been required to overhaul their fire safety system.

Keeping the venue's heritage listing in mind, Mr Douglas said keeping the lodgings would prove too taxing.

Accommodation had been available at the pub since it was completed in 1940.

"The most logical way forward was a change of use," Mr Douglas said.

Those with cherished memories of staying there over the years were saddened by the news of the change, which came in February.

"People have a lot of fond memories of Hotel Brunswick," Mr Douglas said.

"There's not too much old style pub accommodation left around NSW.

"We always made ever effort to really take care of it and preserve the original setting.

"We didn't want to see the hotel riddled with sprinklers."

The new office spaces, which have access to the balconies overlooking the Brunswick River, are available from as little as $200 a week for individual pods.

Mr Douglas said there has already been keen interest in the spaces.

Inter-connecting rooms are also available.

Permitted office hours in the spaces will be 7am to 9pm.

"We're not too picky in terms of who's up there," Mr Douglas said.

"There's been a range of professionals."

Shortly after the accommodation closure was announced, Hotel Brunswick closed on March 23 when COVID-19 related restrictions hit.

The pub reopened on June 1.

"That downturn would be the single longest period this hotel's been closed in its 85 years of operation," Mr Douglas said.

He said 29 staff qualified for Jobkeeper payments during that time and "almost 100 per cent" have been retained.

Inquiries about the office spaces should be made to Kerryn Cooper on 0408 202 994.