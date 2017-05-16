Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

GOT a lazy $2 million you need to spend? Do you want to live in rock star digs?

A house believed to be owned by Xavier Rudd at New Brighton has just gone on the market, with a reported price tag in excess of $2 million.

So, what do you get for the hefty price tag?

An unusual mix of nature haven and recording studio.

The four bedroom home, listed on the Raine and Horne Ocean Shores website, is located on the banks of Marshall's Creek and boasts a recording studio, including double glazed windows and quality soundproofing, acoustic insulation in the ceilings, walls and doors.

The home has a kitchen any gourmet would love to own, plus a pizza oven, separate studio, and internal wine cellar - all powered by 5.2w solar panels.

The home is decorated with hand-crafted clay light fittings made by local artisans, hoop pine flooring throughout, and Moroccan Marrakesh rendered walls.

Rudd reportedly paid $722,500 for the land back in 2012.

Go to Raine & Horne website for more details.