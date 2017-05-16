News

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Cathy Adams
| 16th May 2017 4:03 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GOT a lazy $2 million you need to spend? Do you want to live in rock star digs?

A house believed to be owned by Xavier Rudd at New Brighton has just gone on the market, with a reported price tag in excess of $2 million.

So, what do you get for the hefty price tag?

An unusual mix of nature haven and recording studio.

The four bedroom home, listed on the Raine and Horne Ocean Shores website, is located on the banks of Marshall's Creek and boasts a recording studio, including double glazed windows and quality soundproofing, acoustic insulation in the ceilings, walls and doors.

The home has a kitchen any gourmet would love to own, plus a pizza oven, separate studio, and internal wine cellar - all powered by 5.2w solar panels.

The home is decorated with hand-crafted clay light fittings made by local artisans, hoop pine flooring throughout, and Moroccan Marrakesh rendered walls.

Rudd reportedly paid $722,500 for the land back in 2012.

Go to Raine & Horne website for more details.

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

MUSICIAN'S house goes on the market.

New Suffolk Park page turner here

STREET LIBRARY: Suffolk Park resident Harald Ehrlich at Suffolk Park's first street library.

Gets you books on the street in Suffolk

A page turner for Suffolk Park

Harald Ehrlich at Suffolk Park's first Street Library

New street library offers literary happiness

Sara Connor cops more jail time for Bali officer's murder

Sara Connor has been sentenced to an extra year in prison.

Byron Bay woman Sara Connor will spend more time in prison.

Local Partners

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

MUSICIAN'S house goes on the market.

$9 million to help Surf Life Savers help us

Surf Life Saving NSW to boost its rescue capabilities

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

For M. E. Baird, the music comes after the fall

ON STAGE: Bangalow musician M. E. Baird.

M. E. Baird is offering a gig at Tintenbar Hall

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

ED SHEERAN is music’s man of the moment which is why fans are, right now, directing all of their fury at Australia’s biggest ticketsellers over missing out.

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!