Reece Hodge and the Wallabies after losing a Rugby Championship match.
Rugby Union

Bledis-blow: Ankle break for Wallabies star

by Darren Walton
21st Oct 2018 5:40 PM

THE Wallabies have suffered a cruel injury blow with backline utility Reece Hodge ruled out of the spring tour after fracturing an ankle.

Coach Michael Cheika revealed the setback after the Wallabies arrived in Japan on Sunday ahead of Saturday's third Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks in Yokohama.

Hodge, who has played all nine of Australia's Tests so far in 2018, is expected to be off his feet for at least two months, with Cheika yet to decide on a replacement for the four match tour.

