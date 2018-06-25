Pocock’s remarkable friendship with Irish gun revealed

Thirteen years after staying at Conor Murray’s house in Limerick, David Pocock caught up with Irish friend following the Wallabies' 20-16 loss to Ireland.

IT'S not uncommon for two teams to come together at the end of a series - but for Wallabies back-rower David Pocock and Irish halfback Conor Murray, their post-match catch up was just that little bit more special.

Thirteen years earlier Pocock billeted at Murray's family home in Limerick when the Australian Schoolboys toured Ireland and the UK in 2005.

While it was Pocock's Australian Schoolboys that beat Munster Schools 24-16 back in 2005, it was Murray's side that became the first Irish team to win a series down under in 39 years on Saturday after holding on to beat the Wallabies 20-16 in Sydney.

Also in the Australian Schoolboys side of 2005 was Kurtley Beale, Quade Cooper, Christian Lealiifano, Ben McCalman, Pat McCabe and Lachie Turner.

The incredible story came to light after Pocock shared via his social media accounts an image of the two of them back in 2005 and another following Saturday's Test in Sydney with the duo wearing each other's jerseys.

Along with the photos, Pocock wrote that never would he have dared to dream they would ever face one another in an international.

"In 2005 on the Australian Schoolboys tour of the UK and Ireland we were billeted out with families while in Limerick," Pocock posted on Instagram.

"The family I was billeted with: the Murrays.

"When this photo was taken I don't think @conormurray9 or I were thinking we'd go on to face each other in test rugby.

"Great to catch up after the game. Congrats on the win and enjoy the off season!"

Thirteen years after staying at his house in Limerick, David Pocock caught up with Conor Murray following the Wallabies' 20-16 loss to Ireland.

While Pocock earlier revealed he was incredibly disappointed to lose, he added that he was thrilled to be back playing for Australia after his sabbatical in 2017.

"Incredibly disappointing loss," Pocock said.

"I thought the finishers came on and really lifted.

"Tolu (Latu) was great, Taniela (Tupou) was great, really lifted the energy, good to see Ned (Hanigan) back out there.

"A huge amount of effort and to fall short like that (is) very disappointing.

"Credit to Ireland this series.

"Their game management's been pretty good.

"You don't become world No 2 for nothing, it finishes a really good year for them.

"I've loved being back.

"It's a great group of guys.

"Plenty of new, young guys coming through - three debutants in this series alone.

"It's something that you certainly don't take for granted, you've got to make the most of your time in the jersey and that's what I'm trying to do at the moment."

Australia's 2005 Schoolboys squad

Josh Afu, Andrew Barrett, Kurtley Beale, Peter Betham, Alex Bishop, Quade Cooper, Ben Daley, Matthew Day, Joseph Egan, Brett Gillespie, James Hanson, Chris Harkins, Rowan Kellam, Jack Lam, Christian Lealiifano, Daniel Linde, Ben Lucas, Phil Mathers, Patrick McCutcheon, Patrick McCabe, Ben McCalman, David Pocock, Daniel Roach, Lachlan Rosengreen, Jonathan Salvi, Lagi Setu, Rota Setu, Nathan Sievert, Brett Stapleton, Matthew Schwager, Lachlan Turner, Masi Tusitala, Brando Vaaulu, Gavin Warren, Sam Wykes.