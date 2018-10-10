Menu
Tom Robertson is set to undergo knee surgery.
Rugby Union

Injured Wallabies prop in race for World Cup

10th Oct 2018 5:15 PM

WALLABIES prop Tom Robertson is to undergo knee reconstruction surgery but he's not being ruled out of next year's Rugby World Cup.

Robertson will go under the knife next week after scans in Sydney confirmed he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in training before last weekend's Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Salta.

It means he will be racing against time to recuperate and prove his fitness for the World Cup which starts in late September 2019.

With players usually needing six to nine months to return from a knee reconstruction, Robertson could be back in time to take some part in the Rugby Championship which precedes the World Cup.

