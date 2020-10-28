WAG’s move prompts club to cut AFL star

Collingwood is reportedly prepared to cut Adam Treloar loose because of concerns he will not be able to perform at his best while his wife and young daughter are living in another part of the country.

Despite being contracted until the end of 2025, talk has intensified the Magpies midfielder will be thrown on the trade table this off-season.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Speculation mounted Treloar would ask to leave Collingwood because his wife Kim Ravaillion, who gave birth to the couple's first child in March, recently announced she would be continuing her professional netball with the Queensland Firebirds.

However, Treloar was adamant he would not ask for a trade to a Queensland club, saying publicly he was committed to Collingwood and was confident he could make the unique family situation work.

But The Age's Sam McClure reports the Pies are keen to offload the 27-year-old because they don't believe he can perform at his peak while being based away from his wife and daughter.

Channel 7's Tom Browne also reported on Triple M's Hot Breakfast the club "is worried about Treloar's capacity to deal with family being away".

Treloar has become the hottest topic in footy as the AFL moves from the Grand Final - where Richmond beat Geelong - into the frenzied trade period.

Foxfooty.com.au reported this week Treloar is frustrated at being told by Collingwood to find a new home next season, with the Magpies considering paying some of his $800,000 salary in 2021 to facilitate a move elsewhere.

Collingwood has remained quiet on the matter, yet to comment to its members on its plans for the much-admired midfielder - prompting media pundits to slam the club for its handling of the situation.

Former Collingwood recruiter Matt Rendell told SEN on Tuesday: "Absolutely they should be talking about it. I don't know why they wouldn't be talking about it and explain what's going on. If they don't, it's going to go on until the end of the trade period.

"You might come out with a statement about what's happening and just be honest - that's what players and supporters want."

RELATED: Why Dustin Martin rejected staggering $11m deals

RELATED: Dogs star wants to join a rival club

Treloar and Ravaillion believe they can make their situation work.

Collingwood is concerned Treloar’s footy will be affected.

Rendell also floated the notion the Pies would have concerns Treloar's footy could be affected by living away from his family.

"He is an obsessive compulsive kind of bloke which makes him a great footballer but they would be worried about him fretting about not seeing his partner, or who knows what is going to happen next year with COVID-19, whether we are out of this or not," Rendell said.

"It is so hard to predict. They would be thinking it might affect his footy being separated from his partner and his child. They probably thought it is not a bad idea to float that (trade) again. He has said, 'No, I can make it work, I want to stay in Melbourne. I like Melbourne'."

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd slammed that suggestion.

"It's interesting they're talking about Adam's wellbeing and all those sorts of things. If a club wants you enough, they will work with you to make it work," he told AFL Trade Radio.

"Can you imagine in theory if Dustin Martin or Marcus Bontempelli's wife signs a contract with a netball team and he says, 'I still want to play and we can work through it' ... they'd do everything in their power to keep him.

"They've got themselves in a bit of a salary cap mess here and Adam Treloar is the collateral damage."

Former Port Adelaide premiership star Kane Cornes agreed with Lloyd and clipped the Pies for how they've treated Treloar.

"The treatment of the player is bordering on disgraceful when you look at the way it has been done," Cornes told Trade Radio.

"There's been no one from the club that has come out and spoken on this. The way that they're treating him is really disgraceful."

Will Treloar be wearing different colours next season?

While a move to Queensland had been mooted, Gold Coast Suns remain the only option for Treloar in the Sunshine State after Brisbane General Manager of Football David Noble said he won't be joining the Lions.

"No (we're not interested) on the basis that … there's three things: One, strategy overall, you've got to be clear that if it fits into your strategy overall that's your first tick," Noble told Trade Radio.

"The second tick is you've got to have a spot on the list and the third is you've got to have some capacity in your total player payments (TPP).

"If I go back to the first one, it's probably not in our strategy at this point in time. We've gone for the tall (Essendon wantaway Joe Daniher).

"List spots, we're struggling to understand what that looks like and TPP, we've been pretty proactive in re-contracting a lot of our players already and so our cap is probably positioned around a few other areas at the moment that wouldn't allow us to do that.

"For us, Adam wouldn't be an option."

Originally published as WAG's move prompts club to cut AFL star