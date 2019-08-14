Wages rise by only 0.6% in June quarter

Total hourly rates of pay, excluding bonuses, rose by 0.6 per cent in the June quarter, narrowly beating market expectations of a 0.5 per cent rise.

Year-on-year wages growth of 2.3 per cent was in line with predictions but has now remained stagnant for four consecutive quarters, according to the seasonally adjusted wage price index from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Inflation, a measure of the cost of living, also rose by 0.4% in June.

The Australian dollar edged lower after the figures were released, dropping from 68.03 US cents to 67.96 US cents by 1135 AEST.

