Wacky weather: Fire, wind and frost to hit Queensland

Wild winds and summer-like temperatures will cause a very high fire danger for parts of Queensland this week.

Wild weather is set to descend on southeast Queensland this week, triggering everything from fire and marine warnings to above average temperatures and frost.

Gusty westerly winds of up to 50km/h will wreak havoc on the region from tomorrow.

That, coupled with temperatures in the high 20s, will make it near-perfect conditions for bushfires.

A very high fire danger will remain in place until Thursday across the southeast and Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

The warning comes just under a year since bushfires raged across the state and destroyed 10 homes at Peregian Beach on the Sunshine Coast.

We're expecting to see parts of the state hit a very high fire danger rating this week.



Now is the time to prepare:



🍂 Remove hazards and flammable materials from your property.

🌾 Regularly mow your lawn.

🌳 Trim overhanging branches.

Remove hazards and flammable materials from your property. Regularly mow your lawn. Trim overhanging branches. Prepare your Bushfire Survival Plan.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said the dangerous conditions were caused by a trough in the southwest of the state that was moving towards the coast.

"It will be 27C to 28C around the Brisbane area on Wednesday," he said.

"But it is the wind that will be the main factor pushing the fire danger into very high."

Meanwhile, a major cold outbreak with possible hail and snow is expected to hit Melbourne and Sydney.

Hold onto your hats and put the hair up, it's gonna be windy!



Westerly gusts picking up from Wednesday, lasting until Sunday. Peak gusts around 50kph most days, closer to 70-80kph on Saturday!



Those winds will also push fire dangers up, though not like this time last year.

The Bureau has also issued a marine warning for waters along Fraser Island, the sunshine and gold coasts.

"It will be a definite hazard out on the water," Mr Kennedy said, adding people with small boats should stay ashore until conditions eased at the weekend.

The hot temperatures are expected to ease on Friday, before plummeting into a winter chill.

The mercury will reach just 11C in the Granite Belt town of Stanthorpe on Saturday.

They will then shiver through an overnight low of -2C on Sunday and -3C on Monday.

Brisbane is expected to reach just 20C on Sunday, with a minimum of 9C.

