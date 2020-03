We're on the hunt for the best coffee in Byron Bay.

We're on the hunt for the best coffee in Byron Bay.

THE nominations are in, now's your chance to vote for the best place to grab a coffee in Byron

Byron Bay itself took the cake for nominations, with Aquarius, Barefoot Brew Room, Sparrow and The Pass Cafe nabbing spots.

Reader poll VOTE NOW: The top 4 places for coffee in the Byron Shire The Rocks at Aquarius

Barefoot Brew Room

Sparrow Coffee

The Pass Cafe Vote View Results

Byron Shire News will be frequently running these competitions as past of the Best Of Byron series.

Keep an eye out for more soon.