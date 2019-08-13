Vote now to get funding for a pump track for Suffolk Park

VOTE NOW: A draft plan of the Suffolk Park Pump Track

TIME is running out to vote for Suffolk Park Pump Track.

There's money available through the state government to do it but locals need to vote for the project.

A SUFFOLK Park Community Group, "We Love To Ride” are co-ordinating the effort and they are urging locals to jump online and vote now for funding for the track.

A pump track is a bike track with bumps, jumps and turns made of asphalt. It is suitable for all ages- and can be used with push bikes, scooters and skateboards!

The Byron Bay community suffers from a lack of kids recreational facilities, whilst the vacant block next to the soccer field in Suffolk Park is currently unused- but still attracts maintenance costs.

Community member have until 11.55pm tomorrow (Wednesday August 14) to vote.

Go to: https://bit.ly/2YRsuCC

If you get stuck on voting go to: www.facebook.com/wheelsnboardsbyronbay