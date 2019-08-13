Menu
VOTE NOW: A draft plan of the Suffolk Park Pump Track
VOTE NOW: A draft plan of the Suffolk Park Pump Track Contributed
Vote now to get funding for a pump track for Suffolk Park

Christian Morrow
by
13th Aug 2019 3:59 PM

TIME is running out to vote for Suffolk Park Pump Track.

There's money available through the state government to do it but locals need to vote for the project.

A SUFFOLK Park Community Group, "We Love To Ride” are co-ordinating the effort and they are urging locals to jump online and vote now for funding for the track.

A pump track is a bike track with bumps, jumps and turns made of asphalt. It is suitable for all ages- and can be used with push bikes, scooters and skateboards!

The Byron Bay community suffers from a lack of kids recreational facilities, whilst the vacant block next to the soccer field in Suffolk Park is currently unused- but still attracts maintenance costs.

Community member have until 11.55pm tomorrow (Wednesday August 14) to vote.

Go to: https://bit.ly/2YRsuCC

If you get stuck on voting go to: www.facebook.com/wheelsnboardsbyronbay

