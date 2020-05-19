Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Byron Shire News has called for nominations for the best hairdresser in the shire.
Byron Shire News has called for nominations for the best hairdresser in the shire.
Fashion & Beauty

VOTE: Byron residents decide on region’s top hairdresser

Liana Turner
19th May 2020 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS week Byron Shire News has put the call-out to find the Byron Shire's best hairdresser.

Readers responded with plenty of recommendations so put together a poll to find the top stylist in the region.

You have until midnight Friday to vote for your favourite hairdresser.

The winner will then feature in a story in Byron Shire News. 

See below for why readers nominated their hairdressers.

 

 

Lisa Cheek at Birds Nest, Mullumbimby
Sharon De Costa said: She has had many hairdresser awards, she is a gem. An has worked in many well respected salons in the shire.

Fuz hair Byron Bay
Adam Taylor said this salon had "amazing all round best vibes".
Jennifer Taylor said Fuz Hair offers an "amazing experience".

Jodie Oliss at Your Beauty Place, Ocean Shores
Tam McCulloch said Jodie is "fantastic with colour" and has "years of experience".

Christine Edmeades at Cherry Chocolate Blonde, Bangalow
Justine Curtin said: "Always arrive feeling flat, always leave feeling fabulous."

Jodie Martin-Kent
Katie Wilson said: "She has been doing my hair for over 20 years and is the absolute best!"

Merrilyn Priest, founder and owner of Manik in Byron Bay
Veda Dante highly recommended Merrilyn.
"(She is) long established and highly regarded for her skills, using organic products and constantly pushing the boundaries," she said.

Virginia Harris
Melissa Monaghan said Virginia's skills are "spot on every time".

best of byron byron shire business northern rivers community
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

        premium_icon Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

        News NORTHERN Rivers NRL star is awaiting a possible fine and suspension after street fight at Casino.

        WATER SECURITY: New dam one option on the table

        premium_icon WATER SECURITY: New dam one option on the table

        News A NEW $36M pipeline will deliver water to a growing coastal region, but will there...

        All NSW school students to return to school on Monday

        All NSW school students to return to school on Monday

        News NSW students will return to face-to-face schooling full-time

        Why are large white sharks attracted to North Coast waters?

        premium_icon Why are large white sharks attracted to North Coast waters?

        News WE’RE not talking about the cute 2m sharks... these are much bigger