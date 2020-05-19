VOTE: Byron residents decide on region’s top hairdresser

Byron Shire News has called for nominations for the best hairdresser in the shire.

THIS week Byron Shire News has put the call-out to find the Byron Shire's best hairdresser.

Readers responded with plenty of recommendations so put together a poll to find the top stylist in the region.

You have until midnight Friday to vote for your favourite hairdresser.

The winner will then feature in a story in Byron Shire News.

See below for why readers nominated their hairdressers.

Lisa Cheek at Birds Nest, Mullumbimby

Sharon De Costa said: She has had many hairdresser awards, she is a gem. An has worked in many well respected salons in the shire.

Fuz hair Byron Bay

Adam Taylor said this salon had "amazing all round best vibes".

Jennifer Taylor said Fuz Hair offers an "amazing experience".

Jodie Oliss at Your Beauty Place, Ocean Shores

Tam McCulloch said Jodie is "fantastic with colour" and has "years of experience".

Christine Edmeades at Cherry Chocolate Blonde, Bangalow

Justine Curtin said: "Always arrive feeling flat, always leave feeling fabulous."

Jodie Martin-Kent

Katie Wilson said: "She has been doing my hair for over 20 years and is the absolute best!"

Merrilyn Priest, founder and owner of Manik in Byron Bay

Veda Dante highly recommended Merrilyn.

"(She is) long established and highly regarded for her skills, using organic products and constantly pushing the boundaries," she said.

Virginia Harris

Melissa Monaghan said Virginia's skills are "spot on every time".