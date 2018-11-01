Volunteer to join team Brunswick

VOLUNTEER: Be a part of great community events like the Loving Bruns Photo Comp. Seen here is the winner Ice Cream Love by Sophia Dadon.

ARE you interested in developing new skills and experiencing new opportunities, or retired and looking to meet new people, or looking for work and interested in upgrading your skills?

Then volunteering at the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre may be just the thing.

With volunteers needed for retail, customer service, event management, projects, administration and marketing assistance the Visitor Centre is a relaxed and supportive atmosphere where you can learn and grow while supporting the community.

And it's better to be out and about doing something positive while you prepare for your opportunity to come along.

One of the centre's annual projects is the Simple Pleasures Photo Comp which had the theme of Loving Bruns this year.

Out of this year's entries they created the beautiful Simple Pleasure Calendar 2019 which is available at the Visitor Centre.

During the 11 years since the Visitor Centre opened, many volunteers have come and gone providing assistance and energy and moving on with new skills or even new jobs.

To become part of the Brunswick Heads team, phone Melinda on 66851002 or just drop in to 7 Park Street and meet the team.