Between February and May, Bangalow Koalas are hoping to plant 20,000 trees to create new habitat for the animals. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg
News

Volunteer to help create new habitat for local koalas

Javier Encalada
12th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
VOLUNTEERS are required to plant 40,000 trees around Northern NSW by the end of 2020 to help local koalas.

Bangalow Koalas’ president Linda Sparrow said the idea of a koala corridor was to create connected areas in private properties where koalas can feed and live.

By September 2019, the group had planted 19,200 trees in 21 months at 18 properties located in Bangalow, Ewingsdale, Coopers Shoot, Newrybar, Possum Creek, Binna Burra, Federal, Rosebank, Nashua, Clunes, Booyong, Bexhill, Corndale, Coorabell, Talofa, Numulgi, Swan Bay, Coraki, East Wardell, Repentance Creek, Fernleigh and others.

Ms Sparrow said after the drought and the bushfires, landowners from all over Northern NSW have offered the group access to their properties.

“We have offers from Byron Bay all the way to Tenterfield ... we have had calls from Grafton, and we are doing a planting in Swan Bay (west of Evans Head) after we received a grant for it.

“We’ve had our first planting this year on February 22, when we had people from Armadale, Uralla, Port Macquarie, Brisbane, Gold Coast and we even had a couple of cabin crew from United Airlines, two Americans who flew specially for the planting from San Francisco,” she said.

“I received an email with them saying they wanted to come along to the planting, and I thought it was a lay over while working for the airline, but they actually flew over specifically for a night in Sydney and then here for the planting, and they flew home the next day.”

HIGH-FLYING HELP: United Airlines cabin crew Betsy Ramirez from California and Bethany Schultz from New Jersey at a recent Bangalow Koala tree planting.
Bangalow Koalas also recently planted another 1000 trees at a Clunes property.

The organisation is preparing for their biggest ever planting at a Bina Burra location, with a target of 5000 trees.

Between February and May, they are hoping for 20,000 trees with a target of 40,000 by the end of this year.

The organisation has only existed for four years, and they have been planting only for the last two years, Ms Sparrow said.

For details and to volunteer, contact Bangalow Koalas on http://www.bangalowkoalas.com.au/koala-wildlife-corridor/

