Volkswagen Polo 6 GTI rocket-ship to touch down in August

FUN isn't listed as a standard feature, but the excitement surrounding the new Volkswagen Polo 6 GTI is palpable.

Priced from $30,990 plus on-roads, the performance version of the Polo will arrive during August promising outstanding punch from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The little hatch will have 147kW of power and 320Nm of torque...just 22kW and 30Nm shy of its bigger sibling, the Golf GTI, yet it's expected to be about 200kg lighter.

Volkswagen Group Australia managing director Michael Bartsch said the Polo 6 GTI is for "those who live and drive in the real world”.

"The verities that distinguish the Golf GTI and Golf R segue into this, the most potent Polo to date,” he said.

"Volkswagen balances the highest levels of engineering and technology with luxury, a feat that others cannot emulate in affordable compact cars.

"The Polo 6 GTI is yet another of our hot hatches to embody the Volkswagen formula of doing everything well.”

Standard equipment will include 17-inch Milton Keynes alloy wheels, tartan trim, Sport Select suspension with Driving Profile Selection, extended electronic differential lock, Front Assist with City Emergency Brake and pedestrian monitoring, low tyre pressure indicator, rear view camera, leather multi-function sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles, keyless entry and starting system, eight-inch infotainment system, Bluetooth phone connectivity, six speaker stereo, cruise control, dual zone climate control as well as automatic headlight function and rain sensing wipers.

In addition to metallic or pearl effect paint ($500) there will be three optional packages:

Driver Assistance ($1400): Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor with rear traffic alert, Park Assist and proactive occupant protection system.

Sound and Vision ($1900): Active Info Display, Discover Media navigation system, Media Control and beats 300watt premium audio system.

Luxury ($3900): Art Velour microfleece upholstery, heated front seats, LED headlights with LED daytime driving lights, 18-inch Brescia alloy wheels, panoramic electric glass sunroof, dark tinted rear side and rear window glass.