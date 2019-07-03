Voice favourite booted in mass exit

Former Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen has been eliminated from The Voice.

Five contestants have had their hopes of winning The Voice dashed - including early season favourite Jack Vidgen.

The 22-year-old former Australia's Got Talent winner generated plenty of headlines earlier this year when it was revealed he was returning to his origins by auditioning for another reality singing show.

Vidgen blew the coaches and audience away with his incredible voice throughout the show, but his emotional performance of You Are The Reason by Calum Scott last night fell short of attracting enough public votes to move forward in the competition.

Vidgen with host Sonia Kruger.

Speaking after his elimination from Guy Sebastian's team, Vidgen insisted he had no regrets.

"This has just honestly been the most incredible experience of my life. It's just been so healing and it's just - there is no words to describe it. I just want to thank everyone, the whole team, Guy, all of you, just everyone," he said.

"It's honestly changed my life, and I'm never going to stop singing ever again."

He was an early favourite to win the show.

Vidgen had previously had a five-year break from performing after winning AGT in 2011 at the age of 14 and struggling with suddenly being thrust into the spotlight.

Two other members of Sebastian's team were also kicked out last night - Mitch Paulsen and Chynna Taylor - along with Delta Goodrem's All Star contestant Sheldon Riley and Boy George's Lee Harding, who also appeared on Australian Idol in 2005.

Australia, here is your top 4 🙌 Next week, one of THESE Artists will wear #TheVoiceAU crown 👑 pic.twitter.com/PXGjiaCeJH — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) July 2, 2019

Zeek Power, Diana Rouvas, Jordan Anthony and Daniel Shaw are now through to the next round.

The Voice grand finale will air Sunday 7pm on Nine.