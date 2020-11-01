Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Italo-Australian Club in North Lismore.
The Italo-Australian Club in North Lismore.
News

VITTORIA: Italo club saved as Marconi votes for merger

David Kirkpatrick
1st Nov 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SYDNEY soccer club giant Marconi has backed plans to merge with the Italo-Australian Club in Lismore.

Marconi club members voted in favour of the merger at a meeting in Sydney on Sunday.

Although licensing issues are still the be finalised this appears to be a formality.

Three members of the Lismore Italo-Australian Club flew to Sydney for the meeting including president Americo Melchior.

“It all went really smooth,” he said. “Ninety-five per cent voted in favour and its all gone through.

“The hard part is done, all there is left to sort out is the licensing issue.”

The struggling club was potentially facing closing its doors forever until Marconi handed it a lifeline.

“It is exciting, it is the best thing to ever happen to us,” Mr Melchior said.

“They have got professional promoters, and other professionals to run it and they have money to put into it.

“The biggest thing we wanted was to keep that Italian heritage going and that is the main thing, to keep the Italo Club going.”

Next steps could include the refurbishment of the club. Renovations to the bar, and a new kitchen upstairs are on the agenda.

Mr Melchior would not be drawn on the next priorities.

“We are not going to talk about that now until we all get together and decide what we are going to do first,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

        Premium Content Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

        News Short, sharp, vicious storms have ripped through the Northern Rivers on Saturday

        Man airlifted to hospital after North Coast beach incident

        Premium Content Man airlifted to hospital after North Coast beach incident

        News A 38-YEAR-old man has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital

        MISSING MAN: Can you help find Michael?

        MISSING MAN: Can you help find Michael?

        News Michael Laracy, aged 56, was last seen leaving his home at Ballina

        STORM WARNING: Destructive winds, giant hailstones and rain

        STORM WARNING: Destructive winds, giant hailstones and rain

        News A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers