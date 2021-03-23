VITAL FLOOD INFO: Road closures and latest warnings
With heavy rain still falling right across the Northern Rivers, drivers are urged to be extra careful if on the roads this morning.
There are still many roads closed due to flooding.
A minor flood warning is in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore, with the river expected to reach 5m by Tuesday afternoon, although further rises are possible.
Minor flooding is expected to develop in the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn from Tuesday around midday.
This is the latest road closure information available, by LGA:
LISMORE CITY COUNCIL
Closed
- Bangalow Road at Nashua
- Boatharbour Road, near McKinnon Road
- Corndale Road
- Eltham Road, near Gray Road, Eltham
- Eltham Road, near Virtue Road, Eltham
- Hensley Carpark (Lower Level - Free Parking)
- Numulgi Road
- Pearce Road, Eltham
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road
- Rowing Club Car Park (Paid Area)
- Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon
- Sibley Street, Nimbin
- Tuntable Creek Road.
Caution
- Blue Knob Road
- Corndale Road
- Nimbin Road
- Nimbin Road, south of Shipway Road
- Wyrallah Road
- Wyrallah Road, Near East Lismore Treatment Works
- Wyrallah Village.
BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL
Closed
- Boundary Road @ Marom Creek
- Friday Hut Road @ Emigrant Creek (Kirklands Crossing)
- Friday Hut Road @ Emigrant Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
- Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek
- Nashua Road @ Skinners Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drv
- Old Bangalow Road to George Street, Tintenbar
- Pearces Creek Hall Road @ Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane @ Deadmans Creek
- Tamarind Drive between Deadmans Creek Road and Cumbalum i/change
- Tamarind Drive Roundabout @ Cumbalum Interchange
- Watson's Lane @ Emigrant Creek.
Caution
- Dalwood Road @ Gum Creek Weir
- Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum
- Eltham Road @ Maguires Creek Bridge
- Fernleigh Road @ Tea House
- Koellner Road @ Roseville Lane
- Marom Creek Road @ Gum Creek
- Ossie Johnston Bridge @ Willowbank Creek, Alstonville
- Pearces Creek Bridge @ Eltham Road, Pearces Creek
- Roseville Lane @ Cumbalum Interchange
- Teven Road @ B&B Timbers
- Wardell Road @ Yellow Creek.
BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL
Closed
- Binna Burra Road at intersection with Lismore/Bangalow Road
- Coopers Shoot Road - at Byron Creek Rd
- Grays Lane
- Main Arm Rd 4km east of village at Leesons Farm
- Palmwoods Road
- The Pocket Rd
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road.
Caution
- Blackbean Road
- Booyong area
- Coolamon Scenic Drive, water over road near Dudgeon's Lane
- Federal Drive
- Friday Hut Road
- Goonengerry Road
- Beatties Creek
- Gulgan Road (South)
- Huonbrook Road
- McAuleys Lane
- Mullumbimby Road
- Myocum Road
- Myocum Road - near Coolamon Scenic Drive
- Myocum Road - near Tyagarah Rd
- Myocum Road at Barlows Farm
- Nashua Area
- Raftons Road
- Rajah Road
- Redgate Road near intersection with New Brighton Road
- Rifle Range Road, Bangalow
- River Street
- South Golden Beach area
- Tickles Road
- Tinderbox Road
- Tunnell Rd (old Stock Route - South)
- Tyagarah Road
- Wanganui Road
- Wilfred Street
- Wilsons Creek Road.
RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL
Closed
- Avenue Road Myrtle Creek
- Broadheads Road
- Busbys Flat Road
- Coraki Ellangowan Road Coraki
- Darke Lane
- Elliots Road
- Foot Bridge, Casino
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Myrtle Creek Road
- Old Tenterfield Road, 16.5km from Summerland Way
- Old Tenterfield Road, most of the causeways
- Queensland Road (Stock Route)
- Rappville Road
- Swan Bay-New Italy Road.
Caution
- Bungabee Road
- Bungawalbin Whiporie Road
- Myall Creek Road
- Neileys Lagood Road, Bungawalbin
- Summerland Way (South), Casino.
KYOGLE COUNCIL
Closed
- Iron Pot Creek Road
- Montgomerys Bridge
- R.F. O'Reilly Bridge
- Old Tweed Road
- Omagh Road, bridge submerged due to heavy rainfall
- Tims Lane, water over bridge.