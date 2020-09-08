Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A French national has been sentenced for drug possession and an offence relating to thousands of dollars found in his vehicle.
A French national has been sentenced for drug possession and an offence relating to thousands of dollars found in his vehicle.
Crime

Visa-holder sentenced over 'unlawful' business earnings

Liana Boss
Liana Turner
8th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of dollars police had claimed was linked with drug supply had in fact come from an online clothing store, a court has heard.

French national Robin Theo Perrin, 26, who has been staying in Byron Bay, was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and having suspected stolen goods after police searched his vehicle on July 18.

According to court documents, police saw Perrin and another man, Elie Tom Kemmoun, 33, talk briefly at Byron's Main Beach car park before they both drove to Tallow Beach.

There, they found a significant amount of drugs, including MDMA, in Kemmoun's BMW.

Kemmoun was sentenced to six months' prison in July but has since appealed that penalty and on September 1, his sentence was reduced to three months for drug supply and possession.

Police found almost 30g of cannabis and $3150 cash in the Jeep Perrin was driving.

Police alleged the cash was consistent with the amount required to buy about an ounce of MDMA.

But when Perrin faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, solicitor John Weller said his client obtained the funds through his online-based clothing business.

Mr Weller said his client, who had been in Australia for two years, had been conducting the business for the past five years.

Magistrate Karen Stafford acknowledged Perrin's account of the money's origin was "obviously very different from the police allegation that it was the proceeds of the sale of one ounce of MDMA".

"Where there is a huge degree of difference in terms of fact-finding … the prosecution must prove that beyond a reasonable doubt," she said.

"In this case a doubt has been raised in the defence submissions."

She accepted the money was from Perrin's business.

"That is unlawful because that goes against the terms of your visa," she said.

"There's a big need for the courts to deter people from acting in unlawful ways, particularly when it's gaining income unlawfully."

Perrin was convicted of each offence, fined him $300 for the drug possession and received a 12 month community corrections order.

The $3150 was to be forfeited to the Crown as the money was deemed to have been obtained while illegally working in Australia.

byron bay court northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to get new locals’ discount at luxury resort and spa

        Premium Content How to get new locals’ discount at luxury resort and spa

        News THE new loyalty program offers exclusive discounts to Northern Rivers residents.

        Judge rethinks jail sentence for man who hit 'rock bottom'

        Premium Content Judge rethinks jail sentence for man who hit 'rock bottom'

        News "He is slowly but surely climbing back from that very low point"

        Why reporting a dolphin sighting is so important

        Premium Content Why reporting a dolphin sighting is so important

        News A North Coast-based charity researching the numbers and health of dolphins in the...

        Man charged after driver assaulted, cars kicked

        Premium Content Man charged after driver assaulted, cars kicked

        News A man who agreed to drive four people to Byron Bay allegedly ended up assaulted for...