Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Virus-free: Victoria hits stunning COVID milestone

27th Nov 2020 8:49 AM

 

Victoria has done the seemingly impossible and officially eliminated COVID-19 by hitting a major milestone this morning.

It wasn't long ago, on August 11,  that there were 7880 active cases in the state, but now Victoria has hit 28 days without a single infection.

Epidemiologists say elimination is achieved after 28 days without new infections or mystery cases in the community, but Victoria has gone one better with no infections recorded at all.

It was a goal that many thought was impossible and even Daniel Andrews set his sights this high. He said in his press conferences that it would have been a good byproduct of his approach, but it was never the aim.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has repeatedly said eliminating the virus locally was "unrealistic", but her state is surging towards elimination too as long as no local cases are reported in the next nine days.

South Australia is now the only state recording locally acquired cases. Two states - Victoria and Tasmania - don't have any active cases. It's important to point out that those two states are not accepting overseas travellers.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘$252m slush fund’ documents contradict Gladys

        Premium Content ‘$252m slush fund’ documents contradict Gladys

        Politics Shredded and deleted documents that outlined the grants approval process have been recovered, and handed over to a parliamentary committee.

        No TAFE site secured as council considers precinct vision

        Premium Content No TAFE site secured as council considers precinct vision

        Education A site for a TAFE facility in Byron Bay is yet to be secured.

        Traffic may cause some tradies to charge ‘Byron Bay rates’

        Premium Content Traffic may cause some tradies to charge ‘Byron Bay rates’

        News BYRON BAY’s traffic chaos is making it unappealing for tradies to accept jobs...

        Man allegedly used ‘bribes’ to have sex with step sons

        Premium Content Man allegedly used ‘bribes’ to have sex with step sons

        Crime He is accused of having a sexual relationship with three brothers