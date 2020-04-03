Virus crippling blow for Gold Coast mum fighting cancer

BATTLING inoperable stage four bowel cancer is horrific enough, but throw in a global pandemic, unemployment and dwindling funds and it becomes agonising.

Megy Gough is just 31 and undergoing the fight of her life to ensure she can be alive to watch her three-year-old daughter Harper grow up.

She and husband Justin were desperately trying to fund integrative oncology but they've both recently lost their jobs and now using any money they had to put food on the table.

"It's scary times so we're just isolating and because hubby has been laid off at work we have started to have to spend my treatment money on living," she said.

"I've never been someone to ask for help but I'm getting a little scared about my future."

The gutsy Gold Coaster was diagnosed late last year after blaming symptoms of the disease on being overworked and tired.

"I put my health to last priority, I didn't feel like it was important and could be dealt with later. It is the biggest regret of my life. It took me more than six months to go to the doctors," she said.

Cancer patient Megy Gough and husband Justin with their three-year-old daughter Harper. Picture: Mike Batterham

Three years ago the award-winning hairdresser started The Style Room and poured hours into making her life a success. She put her cancer symptoms, overwhelming fatigue and occasional stomach pains, down to pure exhaustion.

By the time she was diagnosed doctors said her cancer was inoperable. It had spread to her liver and lymph nodes and she had three-to-five years to live.

But she's hell bent on fighting the insidious disease for husband Justin and their three-year-old "ball of happiness" Harper.

"My heart breaks at the thought of not being able to watch her grow up to be the woman that we're raising her to be. But, for her I know I have to fight this disease," she said.

OVARIAN CANCER HEARTFELT WARNING TO WOMEN OF THE GOLD COAST

Megy Gough, 31, is fighting stage four bowel cancer in a bid to get more time with her husband Justin Gough and their three-year-old daughter Harper. Picture: Mike Batterham

Despite her positivity, Mrs Gough has been told the chemo she needs for her advanced cancer won't cure her and just buys her more time. And because of the debilitating side effects, she can only be on it for a limited time.

"I want to start integrative oncology to give me a chance of living longer and possibly get to remission. The only thing stopping me from starting these treatments is the cost."

These treatments are not covered by Medicare and likely to cost more than $50,000.

Mrs Gough kept her diagnosis a secret for three months and it was her sister who set up a GoFundMe page for her.

In fact, after a bumper first year in business Mrs Gough wanted to pay it forward and so rallied 30 vendors to help gift a $50,000 wedding to cancer survivors Rebecca Limb and Matt McLean.

CANCER SURVIVOR CELEBRATES 50TH BY FUNDRAISING FOR CANCER COUNCIL

"After the wedding I was providing her with assistance around growth shampoos, to help with her hair regrowth after her chemotherapy. Now the tables have turned. I could never have imagined that I would be walking down the same tough road though just a couple of years later," she said.

A fundraiser for Mrs Gough's treatment has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, but offers of help or support can be sent to megyfundraising@gmail.com.

Originally published as Virus crippling blow for Gold Coast mum fighting cancer