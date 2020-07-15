Virtual fun run gives Lismore it’s first marathon

FUN RUN: Our Kids annual Darrel Chapman fun run has added a marathon to their event for the first time ever in this year's virtual edition of the race.

OUR Kids annual NAB Darrel Chapman Fun Run is heading online, allowing organisers to stage what they believe to be the region's first ever marathon.

While the registration process is the same as previous years, instead of running their selected distance on a set day in a group setting, runners will complete their distance in their own time during the last week of August.

Rebekka Battista, Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator, said the virtual format opened up new possibilities for the event.

"We are excited to hold the Darrel Chapmen Fun Run with a different format this year," Mrs Battista said.

"Going virtual gives us the opportunity to have the region's first ever marathon."

The newly created Southern Cross University Marathon joins the Our Kids 4km, Lord's Taverners 10km, Lismore Masters 21km races as options for participants this year.

The Darrel Chapman Fun Run raises important funds for Our Kids while also commemorating the memory of SCU teacher Darrel Chapman.

"Darrel Chapman has a special place in the history and teaching of Southern Cross University, founding the Bachelor of Human Movement Science at the university which was a precursor to our current Bachelor of Sport and Exercise science. The university is pleased to see the Chapman legacy live on through this event and to this year be part of the first marathon length race for the region," Ben Roche, Vice President (Engagement) at Southern Cross University, said.

The funds raised from the event will help purchase paediatric equipment for the local Children's Ward and Special Care Nursery.

"Introducing a fundraising element is a wonderful way people can cheer participants and Our Kids on. The funds raised from the Darrel Chapman Fun Run will go toward purchasing a humidicrib for the Lismore Base Hospital Special Care Nursery, which sees one in three babies born in the Northern Rivers," Mrs Battista said.

The fun run will be on from August 24 to 30, to register go to www.darrelchapman.com.