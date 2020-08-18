Virgin drops thousands of flights under $100

With ongoing border closures and restrictions around interstate travel, Virgin Australia is hoping to lure back travellers to check out their own backyard with a string of discounted fares to some of our favourite holiday spots.

From today, Virgin Australia will drop a 48-hour sale blitz, dubbed the 'Let Your State Surprise You' sale.

From midnight Monday through until 11.59pm Wednesday, the airline said passengers will be able to buy flights from Sydney to Ballina from just $79, Brisbane to Rockhampton from $115 or Perth to Broome from $199.

Virgin Australia has launched a massive ‘See your State’ sale. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP



The 40,000 seat sale focuses on Australia's demand for intrastate travel, given many jurisdictions still have hard borders in place with 'hotspot' regions around the country - such as between Queensland and NSW, and the Northern Territory and Victoria.

"Now is the perfect time for Aussies to get out there and explore their own state and so we're thrilled to offer these great value airfares to support regional tourism," a Virgin spokesperson said.

While selected travel dates apply, and baggage and seat selection is included, there is a catch with all bookings. To be eligible for the discount, bookings must have a minimum of two travellers.

Sydneysiders can head up to Byron Bay for a beach break.

Virgin Australia has launched a string of sales throughout the year, despite travel around the country coming to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease has caused havoc for the aviation industry - including Australia's domestic market. As a result, Virgin Australia went into administration in April with close to $7 billion owed to creditors.

All eyes are now on local tourism to boost the economy, with state and territory borders slowly beginning to open to parts of the country. However, many jurisdictions still have hard borders in place with NSW and Victoria.

Originally published as Virgin drops thousands of flights under $100