Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.
Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.
Business

Virgin Australia expected to go into voluntary administration

by Kieran Rooney
20th Apr 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Virgin Australia will reportedly go into voluntary administration after failing to find a way to keep the company afloat.

It's understood its board is currently meeting and will make an announcement tonight.

The beleaguered airline is struggling to overcome the $5 billion in debt to come from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources have told media outlets the company was unable to secure assistance from the government, despite repeated efforts.

Virgin employs about 10,000 people directly and supports another 6000 jobs indirectly.

Deloitte is expected to handle the administration process.

More to come

airlines air travel business coronavirus editors picks outbreak pandemic virgin airlines virgin australia voluntary administration

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man dies in fiery crash at Upper Main Arm

        UPDATE: Man dies in fiery crash at Upper Main Arm

        News THE man died after his truck crashed into a tree and caught fire.

        Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        premium_icon Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        News BOOTS won’t be marching, but we can honour our servicemen and women.

        Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        premium_icon Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        News THE four-bedroom home was the most-viewed property in NSW this week.

        Melanoma survivor reveals ‘shocking’ journey

        premium_icon Melanoma survivor reveals ‘shocking’ journey

        News SHE never went out in the sun and didn't have family history