Viral leopard photo sending people crazy

Can you find the leopard lurking in this photograph?

That seemingly simple task had hordes of squinting social media users scratching their heads overnight, with the camouflaged big cat proving hard to spot.

Twitter user Bella Lack shared the image, saying she was sent it by a friend and became convinced it was a joke until she eventually discovered the leopard.

Can you spot it?

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo — Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019

The predator's spots make it blend almost entirely into its rocky surrounds, with many unable to find it without some help.

"I am getting a headache," one puzzled person wrote.

Another stumped user said: "Someone please (tell) me the answer. I'm gonna go crazy if I stare at this dirt anymore."

A few were convinced they'd found it, sharing their guesses - including that it was at the top of the bank under the trees, peering down.

It turns out that's just a mound of dirt.

When others pointed it out, some were convinced it was a prank and what they were being shown was a rock.

Even when a giant red circle was added to the original image to narrow down the search site, a large number remained unable to see the leopard.

This reporter included.

Spoiler Alert. What amazing camouflage though. pic.twitter.com/kIxcxHDU1k — Niamh (@NiamhLQB) September 27, 2019

Can't see it yourself? Here's another spoiler.

And if like me you still can't see it in that circle, someone has provided a helpful drawn outline of its body.

Leopards are famously masters of disguise and several other examples of the animals blending into natural environments illustrate this perfectly.

Their impressive hide-and-seek game is remarkable to observe in photo form. Probably less so in real life should you stumble upon one.

Sorry I can't find the original tweet to credit the photographer, but this is a tricky one also 😉 pic.twitter.com/HdZUQWMPij — Birdy (@GeoffBirdy) September 27, 2019