Menu
Login
Violence linguistically imbedded in our technology
Violence linguistically imbedded in our technology
Opinion

Violence 'rammed' home in technology

bmuir
by
22nd Jan 2019 12:49 PM

It is rather intriguing to note the imbedded violent and negative linguistic connotations in many of the words associated with technology and digital devices.

We can "hammer" or "slam" a key/keyboard or "mute", "block," "unfollow", "unfriend" or "delete" a person.

There are "viruses," "bugs" and "malware" to avoid. And yet, if a post goes "viral" it could be a good or bad thing depending on the context.

We "zip" files and worry about how much "RAM" we have on our device.

We can "kill" or "destroy" a document or virus and "boot" or "reboot" our computer.

When something is "down" it's never good news.

Printers get "jammed" and emails "spammed".

Malicious people can "hack" and "attack" our system.

The violent subtleties found in this vocabulary is a concern when it is considered how much of our lives are imbued with technology.

comment humour language opinion technology your say

Top Stories

    Young talent glitters at the Gold Coast

    Young talent glitters at the Gold Coast

    News FUTURE surf stars sparkle after another successful competition

    Museum to benefit from grant

    Museum to benefit from grant

    News MULLUM musem set to be revamped

    OPINION: Pill testing overdue

    OPINION: Pill testing overdue

    News Calls for community pill testing.

    The big Byron Shire News art quiz

    The big Byron Shire News art quiz

    News That's right. Capital A, capital R, capital T.