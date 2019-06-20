Menu
Login
Physical, sexual and emotional violence against people aged under 25 is impacting everyone.
Physical, sexual and emotional violence against people aged under 25 is impacting everyone.
News

Violence against youths costing $11.2b

by Hannah Higgins
20th Jun 2019 8:29 AM

Every hour 18 children and young people are subject to violence in NSW and it's costing the state $11.2 billion every year.

An estimated 154,302 cases of violence against people aged under 25 were recorded in a single year by the NSW Advocate for Children and Young People, according to a report released on Thursday.

Those instances of physical, sexual and emotional violence are not only impacting the lives of those suffering, they're also impacting on the state's economy - the report revealed.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Advocate Andrew Johnson says the report outlines the magnitude of violence against children and young people from a financial perspective.

"There is already strong recognition of the importance of this issue by the NSW government reflected in its reform agenda, but this is not a problem the government alone can fix," he said in a statement.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

"It needs to be embraced as a mainstream issue by every single one of us. To help achieve that, it is essential that we fully understand the scale of the economic losses it causes."

Of the $11.2 billion the violence costs NSW $2.3 million is borne by the state's health, education, child protection, housing and justice systems directly.

Another $8.2 billion is borne by individuals and the broader community while $600 million is carried by the federal government.

editors picks mental health state government violence youths

Top Stories

    Great week in the surf for golfing

    Great week in the surf for golfing

    News LOCAL surfers recovering after a week of little to no swell.

    • 20th Jun 2019 9:57 AM
    Community benefit

    Community benefit

    News Byron swim group supports community

    Catastrophic climate action narrowly avoided

    Catastrophic climate action narrowly avoided

    News Sense prevails in fight to save coal.

    Honours for our legends

    Honours for our legends

    News Byron Bay kneeboarding great