Vintage Bluesfest roster

BLUESFEST have kicked off their 30th anniversary celebrations announcing a mix of living legends, returning favourites, Bluesfest newbies and some once in a lifetime performances.

Bluesfest prodigal son Jack Johnson is making a long-awaited return playing exclusively at the festival. There will also be exclusive Bluesfest-only shows from Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals and St Paul and The Broken Bones.

"We have two of our most highly requested, as well as favourite artists ever headlining, and both coming for exclusive performances,” Festival director Peter Noble OAM said.

"Jack Johnson will return for his first performance since 2014 and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals are here for the first time since 2015.”

The always spectacular Vintage Trouble will be strutting their stuff in 2019 along with Ray Lamontagne, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Greensky Bluegrass and the folk supergroup I'm With Her. Festival favourite Kasey Chambers will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of her ground-breaking album The Captain, with a very special first-time performance of her debut album, track by track, alongside a celebration of songs from the Kasey Chambers greatest hits songbook.

Kasey heads up a strong Australian contingent in the first announcement including Colin Hay, Tommy Emmanuel, Russell Morris, Richard Clapton, Tex Perkins and The Black Sorrows all returning to help with the celebrations.

Other returnees Keb' Mo' Snarky Puppy, Elephant Sessions, Irish Mythen and The California Honeydrops will be there as will the powerful and conscious Nahko and Medicine For The People and Trevor Hall.

Bluesfest will also see some of the last performances by George Clinton who will retire from live performance in May 2019. After five years away Rockwiz Live featuring Brian Nankervis, Julia Zemiro and the Rockwiz Orkestra will be back on theJambalaya stage on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

Bluesfest will take place over the Easter Long Weekend from April 18-22 at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, just outside Byron Bay. Go to: www.bluesfest.com.au