Vinnies looking to sign volunteers

SUFFOLK Park resident Julia Hall loves visiting op shops almost as much as June Leroy likes working in them.

June, the day co-ordinator of Vinnies in Brunswick Heads, has volunteered in the shop for the 24 years since it opened.

"It's a great environment for making new friends, both amongst fellow volunteers and shoppers,” June said.

Julia said, "I'm a fossicker and I love the Aladdin's Cave aspect of op shopping.”

Both women also love the ecological benefits of recycling clothes, books and other nick-knacks.

"Op shops play a really important environmental role, not only giving people the opportunity to give quality items a second life but preventing a huge amount of material from being sent to the tip,” Julia said.

Vinnies welcomes donations of clean clothes and household items as well as inquiries about volunteering.

The shops in Byron Bay, Mullumbimby and Brunswick Heads (which plans to open Saturday mornings from November) need more volunteers, especially with visitor numbers starting to increase. Training is provided for newcomers.

For information call 0428977454 or andrew@vinnieslismore.org