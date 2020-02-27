Menu
Federal Fire Brigade recieved a $5000 donaton from Federal Store. Pictured are: RFS Sasha Rose, RFS Captain John Nardi, Federal Store owner Simon Rose, store manager Alan Rolfe , Leon Robinson, Hugh Campbell, Bill Speer and David Warren outisde Federal store. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Village’s $5000 generosity to RFS

Susanna Freymark
27th Feb 2020 10:43 PM

FOR one week Federal Store collected a percentage of its turnover for the Rural Fire Service.

Store owner Simon Rose said it was one of the shop's busiest weeks and they were able to donate $5000 to the Federal RFS this week.

Federal RFS captain John Nardi said he was humbled by the donation.

Mr Rose said money was easy to give.

"We're humbled by the volunteers that support our community and risk their lives," he said.

Mr Nardi said last year was the worst year he had ever witnessed for fires.

The $5000 will go towards equipment to improve the capability of the Federal RFS, member Hugh Campbell said.

