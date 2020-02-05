Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Viewers stunned: ‘It’s basically porn’

by Nick Bond
5th Feb 2020 8:43 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM

 

Australian Survivor: All-Stars viewers were stunned by an extreme rewards challenge during Tuesday night's episode that saw the cast in some very compromising positions.

Three players from each Survivor tribe wrestled each other on a floating deck in the ocean, attempting to push their opponents into the sea. They were playing for a trip to the 'Survivor store', an opportunity to score some much-needed basic and luxury items for their respective camps.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

And boy, they went for it. Ever see one of those nature documentaries where a giant cobra slowly swallows an antelope? It was like watching that, mixed with softcore porn:

Right in front of my salad?
Right in front of my salad?

Poor Phoebe seemed to cop a particularly bad deal, pinned to the ground with her face in opponent Abbey's butt - Abbey then "twerked her way to victory," as host Jonathan LaPaglia cheerfully put it.

What was the challenge again?
What was the challenge again?

 

Remember, these people are mainly subsisting on beans.
Remember, these people are mainly subsisting on beans.

By the end of the intense challenge, many of the contestants appeared bruised and battered, one even bowing out with a painful knee injury - oh, and Locky lost his shorts yet again:

 

Very on-brand.
Very on-brand.

It was … a lot:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I mean, the gifs alone:

 

 

 

 

 

Australian Survivor: All-Stars airs 7:30pm Mondays to Wednesdays on Ten.

Entendres on top of entendres.
Entendres on top of entendres.
Please, people, give them some privacy.
Please, people, give them some privacy.

More Stories

Show More
challenge porn stunned survivor tv show tv viewers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-time author calls it a day after release of final books

        premium_icon Long-time author calls it a day after release of final books

        News The Mullumbimby-based novelist has more than 30 titles to her name

        'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        premium_icon 'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says it is closely monitoring the situation

        Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        premium_icon Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        TV Cool reason why Rocky Creek Dam was closed over the past four days

        Fashion family lists $20m Byron icon

        Fashion family lists $20m Byron icon

        Property Byron Bay food collective The Farm listed in landmark sale.