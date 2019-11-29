Videos, photos of woman ‘smoking meth’ land her in court

AFTER her partner was found with a small bag containing 7g of methylamphetamine between his buttocks, Larissa O'Brien did not hesitate to claim the drugs as her own.

She fronted Roma Magistrates Court via videolink on Tuesday on seven charges, all relating to the possession of the dangerous drug.

The court heard that on August 2, at about 1.45pm, police carried out a search warrant of the room she was sharing with her partner at a Roma motel. It was during this time police located a clip seal bag, containing 7g of the drug, between her partner's buttocks.

The court heard O'Brien was adamant the drugs belonged to her.

As a result of the search warrant, police also seized her phone, at which point they found a number of photos and videos from May, which showed her inhaling from a glass pipe.

When police asked her what she was doing in the photos and videos, she admitted she had been "smoking meth."

O'Brien's lawyer said her client had developed somewhat of a drug addiction this year, and was hopeful to return to Toowoomba to live with family, where she would address her issues.

Magistrate Cridland sentenced her to six months imprisonment, with an immediate parole, having already served 25 days in custody.