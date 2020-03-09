Video: Youths attack couple as they try to leave in taxi

A GOLD Coast couple were attacked by two youths, and their taxi kicked, when they stopped to get water at a convenience store at the weekend, a confronting video shows.

A Burleigh woman posted the video of the attack to a community group page. It shows the teens grabbing the couple's arms and kicking the car as they tried to leave.

The woman claims they had been out on Saturday night and had stopped outside a Burleigh convenience store to buy water and lemonade.

A woman claims her partner was attacked outside a convenience store over the weekend. A photo of the alleged attack on the woman's partner.

Before entering the shop, she says she heard fighting in the bushes. After walking out of the store, she says the teens attacked her partner.

"They started yelling and shoving my partner," she posted online.

"We heard 'go smash the c#*t."

"He gave a little back at the start and told them to pull their heads in. Then things escalated."

She said her partner was knocked to the ground and received a grazed elbow and bruising on both eyelids.

The couple was then chased back into the taxi.

The video shows an alleged attack on a Gold Coast couple who pushed the teens away who were chasing the pair’s taxi.

"It was only him (partner), myself and two other female friends," she wrote.

"He stood his ground at the start but was outnumbered.

"Something needs to be done about these little gang bangers before it gets even more out of control," the woman said in the post on the community Facebook page."

The woman said she had reported the matter to the police.