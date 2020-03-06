Menu
BARGAINS: More than 350 shoppers have lined up in Bangalow for day two of Spell & the Gypsy Collective's warehouse sale.
News

VIDEO: Spell & the Gypsy sale attracts hundreds

JASMINE BURKE
6th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
MORE than 350 shoppers have lined up in Bangalow for day two of Spell & the Gypsy Collective’s warehouse sale.

Spell the Gypsy Collective is as popular overseas as they are in Australia with celebrities from all over the globe spotted sporting some of Spell’s favourites.

Just to name a few; Miley Cyrus, Elsa Pataky, Megan Fox, Isabel Lucas, Nicole Trunfio and Vanessa Hudgens have all expressed their love for the brand that originated here in Byron Bay.

Spell said on Facebook there will be huge reductions on samples, seconds, and past season collections, as well as a range of accessories and jewellery.

When

Friday 6th March: 10am - 4pm

Saturday 7th March: 10am - 4pm

Details

- Cash + Card accepted. ATM located inside hall.

- Free parking available on show ground next to hall, entry via Market Street.

- Please only bring a small handbag, as large bags will not be permitted in the hall.

- There is a communal change room in the hall, with a 12 item limit per customer. We unfortunately cannot hold items for you.

- We’re unable to confirm what stock will be available prior to the sale.

- Children under 16 are of course welcome and do not require a ticket.

- Ticket ID will be checked for entry into the hall on Thursday only.

Terms and Conditions

- Spell’s Warehouse Sale is for a limited time - 3 days only from 10am - 7pm (AEDT), Thursday, 5 March 2019 until 4pm Saturday, 7 March 2019.

- Warehouse Sale Stock is limited and is a mix of samples, faulty items and discounted stock, so please check your garments thoroughly for defects before purchasing, as all sales are final.

-Subject to stock availability. Not all collections and sizes are available throughout our Warehouse Sale.

- All sales are final - no returns, exchanges or refunds on items purchased at the warehouse sale if you change your mind.

- Management reserves the right to refuse entry to the Warehouse Sale.

- All bags will be inspected upon exit and entry to the Warehouse Sale. Bags larger than a backpack will not be permitted into the Bangalow A&I Hall and will remain the responsibility of the individual attending the Warehouse Sale.

- Discount codes and gift vouchers cannot be redeemed at or used in conjunction with the Warehouse Sale.

Please contact enquiries@spell.co for more information.

northern rivers business northern rivers shopping spell and the gypsy collective
Lismore Northern Star

