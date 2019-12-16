Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Sparks fly in wild police chase

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Dec 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE footage has revealed the terrifying moment a driver sped down the Pacific Motorway losing tyres, bringing up sparks and narrowly missing nearby vehicles.

The Polair vision has been released after the incident last night, which occurred between Coomera and Beenleigh.

At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police
At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police

The vision shows the driver speeding down the motorway, weaving in and out of traffic. The car eventually loses a tire and begins shooting up sparks over the road.

The grey Nissan Patrol was reported stolen from Coolangatta on December 10.

A 29-year-old Greenbank man has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with driving of a motor vehicle without a licence, disqualified by Court Order and evasion offence.

A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police
A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police

He was expected to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

car chase editors picks greenbank m1 polair police chase police footage stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        premium_icon 'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        News HALF of the Richmond Valley has been burnt in the bushfire crisis, and now the mayor wants state and federal governments to do something.

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health Snake-bite victim London Sharwood's brave battle continues

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

        premium_icon TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

        Entertainment Tim Dormer and fiance Ash Toweel will wed in Byron Bay.