Video shows MP flashing genitals in pub

A UK POLITICIAN has apologised after a shocking video emerged which showed him exposing his genitals in front of patrons at a pub.

The footage was unearthed by UK radio station LBC, and shows newly elected Conservative MP James Grundy flashing pubgoers during a private event in 2007 at the Rams Head Inn in Wigan in England, which now forms part of his electorate.

At the time, Mr Grundy was in his late 20s and was not involved in politics.

The year after the incident was filmed, Mr Grundy became a Tory local councillor before being elected as MP for Leigh last December.

Mr Grundy was elected as MP for Leigh last December. Picture: Facebook/James Grundy, MP for Leigh

In the short clip, Mr Grundy can be seen standing in front of the camera before pulling down his pants as a woman tells him to lift his shirt to expose his genitals.

He can be heard telling witnesses - who were all believed to be aged over 18 - that there was "no way" his face could be recorded.

After the video began recirculating, Mr Grundy issued a statement to local media outlets including the BBC, stating: "I apologise for my actions and for any offence caused."

The video has sparked outrage among voters, with some constituents calling for him to stand down in light of the scandal.

"Everything about this man, who has sadly been my MP since December, is an utter disgrace. Local people know that things like this are not a one-off for James Grundy. He is unfit to sit in parliament and unfit to represent the good people of Leigh," one Twitter user posted, while another said: "Disgusting, Tory MP James Grundy should resign and a by-election called."

However, others have rushed to defend him, arguing he shouldn't be punished for an incident which took place 13 years ago.

The footage was recorded in 2007. Picture: LBC

"This whole sorry saga has come about because some sad individual has tried to ruin his career … it's pathetic! I would be more than happy to have James Grundy as my MP," one Twitter user posted, while another said: "I live in Leigh. Judge him on what he does as an MP, not on stupid stuff from years ago. Only last week everyone was on the be kind bandwagon, and here they are trying to wreck a career that has just started. I'm no Tory supporter, but give him a chance."