Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Winton Grasshoppers
Rural

VIDEO: Pastures destroyed by grasshopper ‘plague’

Timothy Cox
23rd Feb 2021 11:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A scourge of grasshoppers is devastating pastures in Winton, a problem reportedly getting worse each year.

Winton Shire councillor Anne Seymour said "at least half" of the shire had been affected in just the past two months.

"People are getting the grass up and then a couple of days later it's gone because of the grasshopper plague," she said.

"They've been here for about 3 to 4 years. It's getting worse.

"The larvae is in the ground and they eat everything in their path."

 

She said although Winton had a "really good start" this year in terms of rain, pastures were being completely wiped out.

"They absolutely exterminate," she said.

"It's unreal."

The council is conducting an online survey to more accurately determine the extent and severity of the problem.

 

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said the outbreak was in "plague proportions".

"Unless we see some crop dusting with insecticide to contain it, the insects will move across the west with devastating effect," he said.

He said rain out west was "by no means drought-breaking, but it had given hope to producers and communities after eight years of drought.

"To see the emerging pasture devoured by grasshoppers when it is needed so desperately to take livestock through the winter dry is just a tragedy."

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the State Government was working with producers and councils across the state to manage grasshoppers.

"A working group has been formed with the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Biosecurity Queensland, AgriScience Queensland, and the Australian Plague Locust Commission," he said.

"The Department has a range of staff involved in the grasshopper issue, however, the exact number can vary depending on seasonal and other factors."

He said the DAF would conduct its own grasshopper impact survey in coming weeks, to be made available on the Futurebeef website.

"Landholders are encouraged to record their observations of the distribution and impacts of grasshoppers to allow an accurate estimate of economic impacts," Mr Furner said.

lachlan millar mark furner winton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suitcase of cocaine allegedly found at Bangalow property

        Premium Content Suitcase of cocaine allegedly found at Bangalow property

        Crime A man facing 14 serious charges has applied for bail to attend a rehabilitation facility.

        29 Northern Rivers jobs confirmed to be cut from TAFE

        Premium Content 29 Northern Rivers jobs confirmed to be cut from TAFE

        News The Community Public Sector Union of NSW confirmed there will b almost 700...

        Bakery slated for one of last original cottages on Jonson St

        Premium Content Bakery slated for one of last original cottages on Jonson St

        News Building in prominent location was once a beloved family home

        One man’s 16-year quest to uncover truth of Simone's murder

        Premium Content One man’s 16-year quest to uncover truth of Simone's murder

        News German journalist talks about the Strobel family, and their anguish