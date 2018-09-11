Menu
Environment

VIDEO: Explosions from Mexico volcano captured

Rae Wilson
by
11th Sep 2018 9:10 AM

SEVERAL explosions were observed at Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico over the weekend.

A total of eight explosions were reported followed by 279 low-intensity exhalations on September 9.

Mexico's National Centre for Prevention of Disasters urged nearby residents not to approach the area due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments.

 

editors picks mexico popocatepetl volcano
News Corp Australia

