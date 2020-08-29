Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Victoria’s daily coronavirus case number has dropped below 100, with 94 new infections recorded and 18 deaths.
Victoria’s daily coronavirus case number has dropped below 100, with 94 new infections recorded and 18 deaths.
Health

Victoria’s virus cases drop below 100

29th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

Victoria's daily coronavirus case number has dropped below 100, with 94 new infections recorded on Saturday alongside 18 deaths.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services announced the latest numbers recorded over the past 24 hours on Twitter Saturday morning.

The double-digit case number follows 113 cases announced on Friday, continuing a daily infection numbers trend below 150 all week.

The new deaths bring the state's total fatalities to 514.

The state's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, was asked yesterday whether the shrinking case numbers meant Victoria could lift stage-four restrictions after September 13.

Professor Sutton said falling below 100 new cases per day would be positive from a psychological perspective but he could not predict when the orders would be lifted, with thousands of mystery cases still a major concern.

"I don't know; the tail of an epidemic has lots of complexity to it," he said.

"We do need to hold the course."

 

Originally published as 94 new cases and 18 deaths for Victoria

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What is the TV series being filmed here all about?

        Premium Content What is the TV series being filmed here all about?

        News THE eight-part Stan original has an all-female writing team and two young female stars at the helm.

        Lismore school kids on a big mission for change

        Premium Content Lismore school kids on a big mission for change

        News THE Living School students who are ‘disgusted’ by the current justice system want...

        Huge boost for Ballina airport as Dubbo route kicks off

        Premium Content Huge boost for Ballina airport as Dubbo route kicks off

        News THE first flight from Dubbo touched down at the airport this afternoon.

        'INHUMANE': Lismore doctor's fury over border bubble tragedy

        Premium Content 'INHUMANE': Lismore doctor's fury over border bubble tragedy

        News AFTER the death of a Ballina woman’s unborn baby, Dr Chris Ingall has called for...