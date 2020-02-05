Victoria’s duck hunting season up in the air

Victoria’s duck shooting season has been delayed as two ministers remain at odds over whether to go ahead.

Victoria’s duck shooting season has been delayed as two ministers remain at odds over whether to go ahead.

Victoria's duck season is in limbo with two Victorian government ministers at odds over whether to let the shooting go ahead in 2020, prompting calls for a decision to be made.

Shooters and Fishers MP Jeff Bourman has hit out at the state government for stalling an announcement on the 2020 season.

He said the two ministers involved in making the decision were "duking it out behind the scenes" and that "it's an indictment on the whole process".

The duck shooting season opens at Lake Burrumbeet outside Ballarat. Picture: David Crosling

His comments come after Field and Game Australia chief executive Dean O'Hara told The Weekly Times the mid-January announcement has been delayed due to the ministers involved not being able to agree.

It is alleged Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio has opposed shooting this year but Agriculture Minister Jaclyn Symes agreed to a modified season after the Game Management Authority recommended a shorter hunt.

Mr Bourman said "they need to get on with it".

Minister for Agriculture Jaclyn Symes. Picture: AAP

"Whatever we do, we need to have an answer soon because people need to take time off work - including the protesters".

The matter has been especially contentious this year with Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick calling for an immediate cessation to recreational duck shooting following the bushfires in January, along with the suspension of kangaroo culling.

The Weekly Times revealed late last year that it was hoped the duck season would be revived in 2020 when the GMA released an east Australian 2019 waterbird survey showing numbers were up 8 per cent in 2019.

It had reached 208,364 compared to 192,906 in 2018.

Government spokesman Shaun Phillips would not comment on the alleged ministerial dispute but said an announcement would be made soon.

"Advice on a 2020 duck season will be released in due course, and it will be based on department advice," he said.

alex.white@news.com.au