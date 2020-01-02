Aussie punter drops huge bet on Trump

The US election is more than 300 days away, but Aussie punters are getting in early with one gambler placing a $150k bet backing Donald Trump to be re-elected.

A daring Victorian punter has placed a $150,000 bet backing Donald Trump to win the US presidential election in 2020.

With odds of $1.85 if the current US Leader is re-elected the Victorian gambler is set to win a payout of $277,500.

The election is not due to happen till late this year, however, Australian punters are locking-in the odds early- proving the US is still the most popular political attraction for punters.

It also appears the attempt to impeach the US President has done little to dint confidence Trump will be re-elected with 72% of TAB punters backing him to win.

Some punters got in earlier when odds were significantly higher.

Rival agency Sportsbet has previously reported a bet of $20,000 at $3.75 backing Trump.

The same punter followed up with a $100,000 bet at $3.40 and stands to win a total of $415,000.

It is not the first time Trump has dominated.

Bookmakers had to pay out millions when he unexpectedly won the election in 2016.

TAB payouts topped $4 million, while other agencies reported handing over more than $10 million to winners.

Currently, TAB has given Hillary Clinton the longest odds for the Democrats at $34 - She is under pressure to challenge Trump in 2020, but has not yet thrown her hat in the ring.

Joe Biden has the shortest odds among Democrat candidates of $9, followed by Bernie Sanders ($9), and Elizabeth warren ($13).

American entrepreneur and wildcard Andrew Yang has an odds of $14 and Vice president Mike Pence has the longest odds of all at $51.

