Victoria records 148 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus overnight.

Sadly, the Department of Health confirmed eight more people had died, taking the state's death toll to 423.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later today with more information on outbreaks.

It comes after the net daily increase of coronavirus cases in Victoria dropped below triple digits for the first time since early July on Monday.

The new daily infections announced by the state's health department was 116, but with 17 cases from previous days reclassified due to duplication, the net daily increase was only 99 cases.

The Premier also revealed plans on Monday to extend Victoria's state of emergency for a further 12 months until September 2021, which prompted fierce backlash from the state Opposition and high-profile former premier Jeff Kennett.

Victoria is at the halfway point of its stage four lockdown. Picture: Ian Currie/NCA NewsWire

Mr Andrews said the current state of emergency in Victoria expired on September 13, but intended to introduce a bill to parliament to extend that until at least September 2021.

"An Act of the Victorian parliament provides for a maximum of six months for the running of that state of emergency," he said.

"That is the legal instrument that allows the government to enforce rules about face masks, about COVID safe work plans in workplaces large and small, density limits in pubs and cafes and restaurants, requiring positive people to isolate at home.

"We simply can't have those important roles in the legal framework that sits behind them end on 13 September.

"We will extend the state of emergency provisions within the public health and wellbeing act for a maximum of a 12 months. So that means it will be a total of 18 months."