Victoria records 11 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Oct 2020 8:35 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 11 more coronavirus cases and no new deaths for the second day in a row, the Department of Health confirmed on Friday.

It means Melbourne's crucial 14-day virus average dropped to 9.4, with health authorities imploring that figure must be around five for the Government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average is 0.4.

Another day where COVID-19 cases stubbornly remain above 10 narrowed the chances Melbourne will reach its target to reopen by October 19, with the Premier on Thursday saying he could not rule out adding more stages into the road map out of lockdown.

"We will look to make as many changes as we safely can," Daniel Andrews said.

"Whatever we can give back, whatever we can loosen, then of course we will. But safety has to guide us."

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

Victoria records 11 new virus cases

