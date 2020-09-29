Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records 10 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
29th Sep 2020 9:07 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 10 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths on Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed.

It comes after the state recorded five infections on Monday, the lowest daily figure since June 12.

The state's death toll is now 794.

The consistently low numbers mean Melbourne's crucial 14-day average remains firmly below 20, standing at 18.2.

Fitted face masks are going to be mandatory in Victoria with face shields and bandannas soon to be banned. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
Fitted face masks are going to be mandatory in Victoria with face shields and bandannas soon to be banned. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire

Regional Victoria's 14 day average is 0.6. There are 27 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.

It comes after Premier Daniel Andrew eased some of Melbourne's harsh lockdown measures on Sunday, with the city's curfew scrapped.

About 127,000 Melburnians will be able to return to work from Monday, while residents will be permitted to meet outside in groups of up to five people from two households.

Primary school students will also be able to return to the classroom from October 12.

If cases remain low the Premier expected Melbourne to take the third step on the state's COVID-19 recovery road map on October 19, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Originally published as Victoria records 10 new virus cases

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bizarre destinations NSW Schoolies are turning to

        Premium Content Bizarre destinations NSW Schoolies are turning to

        News With Queensland cancelling Schoolies and Byron Bay filling up fast, Year 12 students in NSW have been forced to book end-of-year celebrations in unexpected regional...

        Lawyer mistakenly tells client not to come to court

        Premium Content Lawyer mistakenly tells client not to come to court

        News THE North Coast man, charged with illegally acquiring two pistols, is set to defend...

        BIGGER BUBBLE: Five things you need to know before Thursday

        Premium Content BIGGER BUBBLE: Five things you need to know before Thursday

        News Essential guide to navigating your way through bigger border bubble

        Police reveal why they became involved in high speed pursuit

        Police reveal why they became involved in high speed pursuit

        Breaking Police have been in pursuit of a car for more than 50km