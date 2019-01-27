Posh ‘furious’ over Rita Ora fling

Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed a fling with Rita Ora - leaving mum Victoria furious.

The pair dated in secret and shared flirty texts when he was 18 and the singer 26.

A friend of Posh said: "She made it clear she didn't approve."

Fashion designer Posh hit the roof when she found out her teenage son had been kissing and canoodling with the Hot Right Now singer.

Posh and husband David banned him from seeing her. And they ordered Brooklyn to New York to keep him away from Rita - famed for dating a string of male rock stars and female models.

A source said: "Posh saw a couple of texts they'd been sending. She didn't want her boy being led astray, and didn't want them partying together."

"David and Victoria were adamant the pair shouldn't date and made it very clear they didn't approve."

Model and photographer Brooklyn had just turned 18 when he and Rita, then 26, were seen holding hands at celeb haunt, The Electric in West London.

The cosy dinner date led to "serious snogging" and a series of flirty texts - with the pair shrugging off their eight-year age gap.

A month later, in June 2017, they again got close at the Glastonbury festival - where 44-year-old Posh and Becks, 43, also partied.

But within weeks of the festival Brooklyn returned to college in New York "until the dust settled".

He and Rita mutually agreed to end the relationship but are said to still be on good terms.

A friend of the Beckhams said Saturday night: "David was pretty furious when he got wind of their friendship, and Victoria was understandably concerned about the age gap.

"She thought the whole thing was a bit weird.

"But it takes two to tango, and obviously Brooklyn fully engaged and really fancied Rita.

"There was a definite attraction, and some serious snogging.

"While Rita may have initially made the running, Brooklyn seemed keen to pursue it.

"But once David found out, he quickly scarpered over to New York to study and let the dust settle.

"His parents may not have approved, but as far as Brooklyn was concerned, he has always hung out with older people and has lots of famous pals.

"He and Rita got on well, had a real laugh and, most importantly, were both single at the time."

Two months ago it emerged that Rita had bought a house next door to the Beckhams' West London mansion.

In a recent interview she revealed she was a huge fan of the Spice Girls - and had already bought tickets to see the band's comeback, albeit without Victoria.

Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckhams' three sons, has a history of dating older women.

He split from Hollywood actress Chloë Grace Moretz, two years his senior, at the end of 2017.

Brooklyn then went public with Californian YouTuber Lexy Panterra, 29.

She blamed the age gap for their split, saying: "I just walked away.

"It was a long-distance thing and it wasn't working out.

"He's really young and obviously I realised that. So it just didn't work between us."

Last summer art student Brooklyn dropped out of his four-year course at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York.

For the past two months he has been dating 21-year-old English model, Hana Cross.

The pair shared lovey-dovey photos together at the Beckhams' lavish New Year party.

And yesterday smitten Brooklyn posted a double-heart emoji beneath a black-and-white Instagram picture of him and Hana again beaming for the camera.

A source added: "Brooklyn is now really loved-up with his new girlfriend.

"Meanwhile Rita is keen to maintain a good relationship with the whole Beckham family - especially now they are neighbours."

Let Me Love You singer Rita has spoken openly about embracing her sexuality.

In December she started dating Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield - three months after separating from her rocker boyfriend, Andrew Watt.

She has previously dated Travis Barker, of rock band Blink 182, 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, and was in a long-term relationship with multi-millionaire Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris.

In 2014 Rita dated fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger's son Ricky before they split the following year.

She also went out with US reality TV star, Rob Kardashian, who later claimed she cheated on him.

She has also been linked to actor Gerard Butler, and recently confirmed a romance with British supermodel Cara Delevingne, 26.

Rita's 2018 track Girls was penned about her bisexuality, and was said to be about her relationship with Cara.

Speaking about her sexuality, Rita has said previously: "It's just the way people are.

"You choose who you are and who you want to be.

"And that's just who I am. I don't judge anyone.

"I don't have opinions unless they're on myself.

"I just do what I feel. I really react off of feel and instinct."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.