Victim’s lip torn from cheek in dance floor thump

Bowen John Daley punched a 21-year-old man on the dance floor of The Post Office Bar and Beer Garden after the pair bumped into each other in late March. Picture: Social media

Bowen John Daley punched a 21-year-old man on the dance floor of The Post Office Bar and Beer Garden after the pair bumped into each other in late March. Picture: Social media

A Buderim man's unprovoked punch at a nightclub tore his victim's lip from his cheek and left him unconscious, a court has heard.

Bowen John Daley, 24, punched a 21-year-old man on the dance floor of The Post Office Bar and Beer Garden in Maroochydore after the pair bumped into each other in late March.

Drug trafficker jailed over plan to steal 'hectic Subie'

Arrest warrant issued for man facing assault charge

Daley, who pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court's Murri Court on Thursday to assault causing bodily harm, failed to provide assistance after the attack and was later found by police with a cut and blood on his knuckles.

Police prosecutor Nichale Bool said the nature of the offence increased the seriousness of the sentence and suggested a 12-month prison term with a third to be served.

"The victim suffered a laceration to his face which … the tear in his check required internal and external stitches to repair the damage," she said.

She said a photograph of the injury showed the man's lip had torn away from the side of his cheek.

"At the point that you can pretty much see directly into the side of the mouth, (it) portrays just how serious the injury was."

"This scar is something that this man will have to live with for the rest of his life."

The victim was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment in the emergency room.

Drink-driving mum ends up in school carpark after crash

Daley told the court seeing a counsellor and his daughter regularly since the incident had completely changed his life for the better.

"Coming through this (Murri Court) system has changed me and put me in a head space where I see everything so differently to how I used to see it and … I can't believe how different my life is," Daley said.

"I speak to my counsellor once a week or once a fortnight, he will call me he will check in on me all the time, he has spoken to me about things that I wouldn't speak to other people about and he has made me think and look at different ways to be able to go through my days."

TAB worker jailed for gambling $177K in 3hrs

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin detailed similarities of Daley's assault to similar previous cases and said Daley's actions were "enormously serious" and he was lucky.

"To be on a dance floor and bump as people dance these days and then suddenly be hit is just beyond imagination and to have his lip split to that extent," she said.

"It could have been worse.

"He could have gone down and split his head open and had a brain injury, so it's more good luck than good management.

"The circumstances are all too common and the community is calling out, we all know one punch can kill and we have to put a stop to it."

Daley was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay $1500 in compensation to the victim.