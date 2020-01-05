Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Vic, NSW blazes could merge into monster ‘mega-fire’

by Staff writers
5th Jan 2020 8:33 AM

 

Victorians were last night being flown by helicopter out of bushfire disaster zones, with the state on the edge of a "mega-fire" emergency.

A blaze which ripped through Corryong for a second time was moving north towards a fire that has wreaked havoc in New South Wales.

Authorities warned that despite easing weather conditions the danger was far from over.

A new threat in Omeo in the state's northeast resulted in about 50 people being removed by army helicopters and several houses were confirmed as lost.

RECAP YESTERDAY'S COVERAGE

As an unprecedented state of disaster last night was in place:

• 53 fires were still burning out of control;

Six people were missing, down from 21; and

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday deployed thousands of army reservists to help with the national bushfire emergency.

Follow the live updates here.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks mega-fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        Environment New South Wales has been plunged back into a state of emergency, but what does that actually mean?

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Authorities urge drivers to obey fire travel instructions.

        How do you keep golf greens green on Level 4 restrictions?

        premium_icon How do you keep golf greens green on Level 4 restrictions?

        News Level 4 water restrictions are in play for Mullumbimby

        Comedy star joins Make it Rain as MC

        premium_icon Comedy star joins Make it Rain as MC

        News DINNER at a popular restaurant with Simon Baker has been added to the online...