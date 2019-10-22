Menu
Login
END OF THE WAR: Ted Bleakly (right) at a camp in the Pacific.
END OF THE WAR: Ted Bleakly (right) at a camp in the Pacific. Contributed
Movies

Veteran's journey captured on new documentary

Javier Encalada
by
22nd Oct 2019 1:00 AM

THE End of War is a new documentary by Byron Shire filmmaker Terry Bleakley.

The film is a mixed media portrait of his father's lifelong and successful battle with war-related PTSD.

The Broken Head resident's short documentary has been accepted into the US-based Cutting Edge International Film Festival, and was recently a semi-finalist in the Australia Independent Film Festival.

Terry said his father Ted took many pictures of the war in the Pacific Islands and, on his return, he began filming family on 8mm film and video.

"He left a vast amount of material that documented his experiences against a background of the debilitating effects of PTSD,” he said.

"Despite being heavily medicated for 72 years, he lived a long, happy and successful life with the help of a loving wife and family until his death in 2017.”

Ted Bleakley in hospital with grandaughter Carmel.
Ted Bleakley in hospital with grandaughter Carmel. Contributed

For Terry, the film honours his life and gives hope to fellow sufferers of the effects of war.

It uses Ted's photos and film and more contemporary material such as phone messages and pictures to tell an intensely personal story, although "the film has universal appeal in the way it allows an audience to experience the emotion of someone's life” Terry said.

Terry hopes to have a local screening in the near future.

byron bay documentary ted bleakley terry bleakley the end of war
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    'Surf-adelica' tunes for Music in the Valley

    'Surf-adelica' tunes for Music in the Valley

    Whats On THE Main Arm Upper Public School fundraiser is on this weekend.

    Wildlife delays restoration works on bridge

    Wildlife delays restoration works on bridge

    Council News Timber restoration works have been postponed

    Film on planet's future will open ideas festival

    Film on planet's future will open ideas festival

    Whats On Doco The Third Industrial Revolution will screen next week

    Retreat nominated for world prize for the fourth time

    Retreat nominated for world prize for the fourth time

    News Northern Rivers business is up for World's Leading Retreat award