Veteran's journey captured on new documentary

END OF THE WAR: Ted Bleakly (right) at a camp in the Pacific. Contributed

THE End of War is a new documentary by Byron Shire filmmaker Terry Bleakley.

The film is a mixed media portrait of his father's lifelong and successful battle with war-related PTSD.

The Broken Head resident's short documentary has been accepted into the US-based Cutting Edge International Film Festival, and was recently a semi-finalist in the Australia Independent Film Festival.

Terry said his father Ted took many pictures of the war in the Pacific Islands and, on his return, he began filming family on 8mm film and video.

"He left a vast amount of material that documented his experiences against a background of the debilitating effects of PTSD,” he said.

"Despite being heavily medicated for 72 years, he lived a long, happy and successful life with the help of a loving wife and family until his death in 2017.”

Ted Bleakley in hospital with grandaughter Carmel. Contributed

For Terry, the film honours his life and gives hope to fellow sufferers of the effects of war.

It uses Ted's photos and film and more contemporary material such as phone messages and pictures to tell an intensely personal story, although "the film has universal appeal in the way it allows an audience to experience the emotion of someone's life” Terry said.

Terry hopes to have a local screening in the near future.